Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

