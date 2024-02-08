Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $110.66 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.