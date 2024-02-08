Insider Buying: Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Purchases 11,437 Shares of Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,869.04).

Invesco Asia Trust Price Performance

IAT stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.71) on Thursday. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.34 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £197.88 million, a P/E ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.98.

About Invesco Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

