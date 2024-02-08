Insider Buying: Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Insider Purchases 19,054 Shares of Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) insider David Allan bought 19,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,908.08 ($12,420.81).

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

LON MIG3 opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.70).

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

