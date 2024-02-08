Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $15,083.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,504.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, William Yeung sold 823 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $13,093.93.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.84 million, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

