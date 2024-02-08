Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 19,020 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 527,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

