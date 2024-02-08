Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells 5,813 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $19,706.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,488.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.15.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Neuronetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.