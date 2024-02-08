Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells 5,813 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $19,706.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,488.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
STIM opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.15.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
