Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $370,292.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,422,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Procore Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.