Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integer Stock Down 0.4 %
ITGR stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Integer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integer
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.