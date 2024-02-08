Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITGR stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Integer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

