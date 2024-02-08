Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ICE stock opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.