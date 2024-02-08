InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

