InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IDCC opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $111.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

