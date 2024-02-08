Interfor Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.53) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.71). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.20.

Interfor stock opened at C$20.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.26. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,736.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,915 shares of company stock worth $117,243. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

