Investors Buy High Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,029,122 call options on the company. This is an increase of 235% compared to the average daily volume of 306,841 call options.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 262.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

