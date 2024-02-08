Investors Purchase High Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,265 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,425% compared to the typical volume of 1,263 put options.

NYSE FTI opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

