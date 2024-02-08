Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,789 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $13,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

