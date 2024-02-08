Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE IRM opened at $67.82 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.