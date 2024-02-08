iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.94

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 7131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 72,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

