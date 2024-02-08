Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) vs. Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Financial Survey

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Italgas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Italgas and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italgas N/A N/A N/A Southwest Gas -3.69% 7.32% 1.93%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italgas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southwest Gas $5.49 billion 0.75 -$203.29 million ($3.07) -18.81

This table compares Italgas and Southwest Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Italgas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwest Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Italgas and Southwest Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italgas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Southwest Gas 1 2 0 0 1.67

Southwest Gas has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Southwest Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Gas is more favorable than Italgas.

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Italgas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italgas

(Get Free Report)

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water. Italgas S.p.A. was founded in 1837 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2022, it had 2,197,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.