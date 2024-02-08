Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Buys 112 Shares of Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($188.14).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 101 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($188.65).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

LON:ITH opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.00. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 128.40 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.44).

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

