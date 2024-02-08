J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,581 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE opened at $184.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.80. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

