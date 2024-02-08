J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,282 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.32 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

