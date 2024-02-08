J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,285 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

