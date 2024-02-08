J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,841 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

