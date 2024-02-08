J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

