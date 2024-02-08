J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

