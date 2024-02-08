J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,136 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 176,376 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $221.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.70. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.