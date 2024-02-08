J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 72,521 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

