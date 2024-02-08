J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day moving average of $289.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on LAD
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.