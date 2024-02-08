J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day moving average of $289.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

