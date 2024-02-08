J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 13.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $244.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $246.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

