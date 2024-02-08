J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,931 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.