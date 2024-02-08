J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.