J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $590.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.29 and its 200-day moving average is $532.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

