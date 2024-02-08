J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,578,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 433,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

