J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 175.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 739,178 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 2.5 %

AFL stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

