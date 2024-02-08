J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.48.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

