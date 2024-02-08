J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,156,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,942,000 after acquiring an additional 321,142 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

