J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 81,668 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 36,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 296,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

