J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $152.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

