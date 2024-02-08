J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.2% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

