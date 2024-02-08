J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $205.55 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

