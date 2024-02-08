J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

