J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $121.98 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

