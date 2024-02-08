J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Procore Technologies worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at $269,390,134.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at $269,390,134.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,906 shares of company stock valued at $19,933,398 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

