J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $93.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

