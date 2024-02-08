J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

