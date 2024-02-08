J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 111,074 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,074 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of LegalZoom.com worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock worth $164,194,385. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

