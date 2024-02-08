J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares during the period. Investure LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $946.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

