J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,372 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

