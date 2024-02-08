J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

